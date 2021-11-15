Thomasville National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

