Thomasville National Bank Has $740,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.