Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

