3,064 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 186.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 71.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 659,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,011,000 after buying an additional 274,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $63,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $314.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

