Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

