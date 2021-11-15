Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

9/24/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TRHC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,275. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,750 shares of company stock worth $3,494,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

