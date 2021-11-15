Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 68.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 39.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $9,890,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

