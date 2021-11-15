Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

