First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $524,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.37. 260,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,816. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $248.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

