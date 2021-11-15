Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $210.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

