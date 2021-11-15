Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $107.17

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after buying an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,454. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.29%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

