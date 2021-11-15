Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $63.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,115. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

