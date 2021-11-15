New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

NEWR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.