Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.42% of Comerica worth $135,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.76 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

