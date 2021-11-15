BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

