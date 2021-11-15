Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $226,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

