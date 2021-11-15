Mariner LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

