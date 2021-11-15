ReddCoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $78.85 million and $106,853.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,679.47 or 0.99997652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.04 or 0.00358744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.56 or 0.00537350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00182224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

