DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $422,832.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $17.86 million and $422,832.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

