Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. 673,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.