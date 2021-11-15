Cooper Financial Group Has $1.16 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. 206,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

