Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Insider Acquires A$70,250.00 in Stock

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) insider Ian Hunter bought 50,000 shares of Platinum Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$70,250.00 ($50,178.57).
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Platinum Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Platinum Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.
