Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Insider Acquires A$70,250.00 in Stock

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) insider Ian Hunter bought 50,000 shares of Platinum Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$70,250.00 ($50,178.57).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Platinum Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Platinum Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Platinum Capital Company Profile

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

