Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Raised to $23.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,561. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 148,126 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.