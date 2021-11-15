Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,597. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

