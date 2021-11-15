Credit Suisse Group Raises Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $22.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.49 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.