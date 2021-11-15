Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 466.0% in October

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 466.0% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.