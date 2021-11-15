Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in October

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Amundi stock remained flat at $$90.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

