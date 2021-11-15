Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Baozun accounts for 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Baozun worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

