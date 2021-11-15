iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

