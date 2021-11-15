Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

