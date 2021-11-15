Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

