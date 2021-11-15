Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.60 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $51.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

