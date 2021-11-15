Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

