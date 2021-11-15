Hemington Wealth Management Has $846,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

