Hemington Wealth Management Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,745. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.94 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

