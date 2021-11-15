Hemington Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,161. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.62. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

