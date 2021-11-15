Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 37,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

