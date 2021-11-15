Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after buying an additional 214,413 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.05. 6,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

