iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lowered by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 9.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $107.28. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,938. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

