The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

NASDAQ OLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,246. The OLB Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

