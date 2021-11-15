OREO Trading 49.8% Higher This Week (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 128.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, OREO has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $5,843.09 and approximately $262,142.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

Buying and Selling OREO

