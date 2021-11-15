Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $867,818.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

