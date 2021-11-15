Dent Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $711.50 million and $116.08 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

