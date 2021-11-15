Bremer Bank National Association Sells 361 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $142.63 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

