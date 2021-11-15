Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 135,103 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 492.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93,064 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $956,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $473,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $62.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.