Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $453.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

