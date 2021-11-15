Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 431,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Marten Transport as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 204,862 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

