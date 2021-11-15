Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.