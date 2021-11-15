Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Premier also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,824,000 after purchasing an additional 249,694 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

