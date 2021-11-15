GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GMS stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.
GMS Company Profile
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.